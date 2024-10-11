SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,133. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

