SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Raised by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26,654.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 106,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 106,350 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

