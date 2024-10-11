SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Holdings Lifted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $61.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Stories

