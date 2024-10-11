SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Stock Position Decreased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.03. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,161. The firm has a market cap of $265.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $91.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.