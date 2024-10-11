Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPR. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.25 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.73.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 495.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,737,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 254,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 105,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after buying an additional 876,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

