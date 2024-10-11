STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 114.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 25,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

