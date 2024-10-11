Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report) traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Starpharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

