Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 925.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.97.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

