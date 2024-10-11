Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
STLXF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile
