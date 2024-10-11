Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Short Interest Update

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

STLXF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

