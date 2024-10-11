Stephens Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.03.

DPZ stock traded up $23.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.00. 778,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,855. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $542.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $421.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

