Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys 3,818 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $109,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after acquiring an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.44. 230,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,030. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $249.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

