Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys 8,525 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,595,612 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

