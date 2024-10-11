Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,704 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 2,418,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,716. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

