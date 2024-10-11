Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PNTG opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.11 million, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

