StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.44.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.3 %

StepStone Group stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 749.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 991.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 264,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.