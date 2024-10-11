STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 19,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,928. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

