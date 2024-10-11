Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $82.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $82,523,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4,052.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $15,058,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

