Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $2.80 at UBS Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $3.80 to $2.80 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 338,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,879. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,282 shares of company stock worth $2,926,658 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 116.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 138.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

