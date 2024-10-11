Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 202,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical volume of 18,775 call options.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YINN opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.