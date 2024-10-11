Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uber Technologies Call Options (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 135,380 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 82,139 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $6.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,129,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,905,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

