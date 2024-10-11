StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of TRT opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.42. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.