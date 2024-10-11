StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

