StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

