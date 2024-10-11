StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

