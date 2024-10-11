StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.