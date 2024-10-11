StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:NAII opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $7.37.
