StockNews.com Lowers CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

CRA International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.75. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,208,035.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

