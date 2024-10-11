StockNews.com Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

