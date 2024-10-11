Stolper Co Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.5% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $170.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

