Stolper Co Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.8% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $390.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. TD Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

