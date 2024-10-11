Stolper Co Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stolper Co trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 320,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 10,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 61,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.62.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

