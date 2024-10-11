Stolper Co Sells 756 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Stolper Co reduced its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 544,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,821 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

