STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance
SSKN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,076. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.10.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Free Report) by 289.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
