Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $6,396,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

TSM stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

