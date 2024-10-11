Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 353 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after acquiring an additional 142,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after purchasing an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

