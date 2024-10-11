Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,769 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.51. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

