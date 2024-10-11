Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

NYSE LRN traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 908,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.10. Stride has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $88.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $111,377,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth about $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stride by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 641.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after buying an additional 439,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

