Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 1,843 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.05.

NYSE PG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,650. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $400.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

