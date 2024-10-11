Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,092 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 48,193.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,267 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 161,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,051 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 712,671 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,427 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.90. 102,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

