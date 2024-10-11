Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys Shares of 27,888 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 63.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,085,000 after buying an additional 1,512,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 2,228.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 47.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

