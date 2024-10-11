Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $20.41 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 5.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.37% of FS KKR Capital worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,754 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 194,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

