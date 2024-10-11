Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $568,000 Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 379,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

