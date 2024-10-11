Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $1.10 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
SDVY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,847. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
