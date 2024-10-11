Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $1.10 Million in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,847. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

