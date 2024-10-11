Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. 77,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $184.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

