Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $890.08. The stock had a trading volume of 420,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.74.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

