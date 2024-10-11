Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after buying an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,756,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB remained flat at $46.32 during midday trading on Friday. 403,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.