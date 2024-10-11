Successful Portfolios LLC Takes $213,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,265 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.82. 367,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,341. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.