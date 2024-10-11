Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.99. Approximately 428,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,736,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.