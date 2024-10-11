Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $40.47 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

