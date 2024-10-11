Suncorp Group Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.26 (ASX:SUNPJ)

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st.
