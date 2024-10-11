Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

SHO stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

